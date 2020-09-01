1/
Margaret E. O'Connell
1936 - 2020
Margaret Evelyn O'Connell (nee Daley), age 84, of Crest Hill, IL, formerly of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on, August 30, 2020. She was born January 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved wife of Deacon Thomas J. O'Connell (retired CFD), whom she married September 21, 1957. Loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Jean) O'Connell, Peggy (Don) DesPain, Timothy (Karen) O'Connell and Kathleen (Mike) O'Grady. Cherished Nana of Donny (Miranda), Meghan (Josh), Thomas III, Michael, Katelyn (fiancé, Mike), Lilly, Maggie, Ryan, Michael and Erin. Great-Nana of Emma, Holty and Ella, devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (nee Keane) Daley. Dear sister of Marilyn (the late Don) Thibeau and the late Jack Daley. Sister-in-law of the late Bill (the late Pat) the late Dick (the late Marcella) Jack (the late Loretta), the late Ronnie, the late Dan (Jean), and Ted (Debbie) O'Connell, fond aunt and friend of many.

Margaret grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School. Margaret was a former member of St. Walter Catholic Church, Chicago and was a current member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 8:30-10:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd. (corner of Routes 30 & 59), Plainfield, IL.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Mass will be streamed on "Service for Margaret O'Connell" Facebook group. Private interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.

A Celebration of Life event will be held when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy.

For information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
