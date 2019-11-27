|
Margaret E. Riemer. Beloved daughter of the late Otto and Margaret. Loving sister of Tom (Judy) and the late Marie (the late Elvin) Krenz. Fond aunt of Jeffrey, Scott, Jennifer, Sandra, Scott, Ellen, Keith, Lisa, Glenn, Michael, Patty and Annette. Retired St. John Fisher school teacher with over 40 years of dedicated service. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019