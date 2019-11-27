Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Riemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Riemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Riemer Obituary
Margaret E. Riemer. Beloved daughter of the late Otto and Margaret. Loving sister of Tom (Judy) and the late Marie (the late Elvin) Krenz. Fond aunt of Jeffrey, Scott, Jennifer, Sandra, Scott, Ellen, Keith, Lisa, Glenn, Michael, Patty and Annette. Retired St. John Fisher school teacher with over 40 years of dedicated service. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -