Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Summers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret E. Summers Obituary
Margaret E. Summers, nee Deetz, 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Devoted mother of Richard, Candace Brandenburg, Kevin (Deborah), Craig (Audrey), James (Lisa), Brian (Dawn), Joseph (Joan), and Jerry (Helen). Loving grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10. Visitation Friday 4-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now