Margaret E. Summers, nee Deetz, 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Devoted mother of Richard, Candace Brandenburg, Kevin (Deborah), Craig (Audrey), James (Lisa), Brian (Dawn), Joseph (Joan), and Jerry (Helen). Loving grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10. Visitation Friday 4-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019