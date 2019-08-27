|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Barber, aged 75, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved sister of Gary Barber; wife of Tom O'Rourke (1945-2008); and stepmother of Betsy O'Rourke, Haley (Keith) Morey, Kate O'Rourke, Rose White, Donna (Rich) Szpytek, Mike (Jeannie) Depoian; loving grandmother and friend of many; and honored Associate Executive Director of Communication of the American Library Association and Co-founder of Library Communication Strategies. Celebration of life will take place at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont, 8/28/19 from 3-9 pm with service at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Peggy's name to Hartsel Community Library, Colorado. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019