Margaret Ellen Shea

Margaret Ellen Shea (nee Barry) 1937-2019, beloved wife of Emmett "Jerry" Shea; cherished mother of Kathleen (Donald) Lamarca-Keane, Patrick (Mary) Shea, Mary Beth (Dr. Richard) Borrowdale, Julie Shea, Kevin (Kathy) Shea and the late Emmett "Jerry" Shea; dearest grandmother of Jeremy, Stacy, Carolyn, Joseph, Rick, Bridgett, Brian, Kevin, William, Patrick, Liam, Erin and Daniel; dear great-grandmother of Shea, Kiera, Leah, Hugh, Angela and Jude; devoted daughter of Edward and Helen Barry; loving sister of Edward (Sue) Barry. Margaret was a lifelong Registered Nurse who was an advocate for woman's health. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
