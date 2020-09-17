1/1
Margaret Emerson Foorman
1949 - 2020
Rye, New Hampshire – Margaret Emerson Foorman died peacefully in her sleep on September 14, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long illness.

Margaret was born on April 22, 1949, in Laconia, New Hampshire. She grew up in Somersworth, New Hampshire and Auburn, Maine. She received a BA from Manhattanville College in 1971 and an MSLS from the University of Southern California in 1972. In 1986 she received a Diploma in Archaeology from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of London, England.

Over the years she and her husband, Jim, lived in a variety of places, Los Angeles, Chicago, the Republic of Panama and London. They relocated to Kennebunk, Maine from Winnetka, Illinois in 2019.

Margaret was a Life Member of the Advisory Council of the Oriental Institute at the University of Chicago, as well as a long-time docent at it's museum. She also ran a library there for docents and volunteers, which was recently named for her.

Margaret also was a devoted and active member of The Fortnightly of Chicago, and the Colonial Dames of America.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Foorman, her sister, Elizabeth Bradley, and her brothers, Leslie Emerson, John Emerson, and James Emerson as well as many nieces and nephews. Margaret's and Jim's son, Thomas Emerson Foorman preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Margaret may be sent to The Oriental Institute, Development Office 1155 East 58th Street, Chicago, IL 60637.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
