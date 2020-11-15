Margaret F. Bogard (nee Carlin)-Beloved wife of the late Steven; loving mother of Mary Ann, Steven (Connie), Joseph, Philip, and Michael (Karen); dearest grandmother of Amanda (Seth), Benjamin, Ann, Jill, Andrew, and Patrick; great grandmother of Lucas and Amber; fond sister of the late Marie and Shirley Carlin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com