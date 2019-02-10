|
Margaret Frawley (Nee Kalchbrenner) Age 98. Loving wife of the late James H. Frawley. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kalchbrenner. Dearest sister of the late Joseph (Gertrude) Kalchbrenner, John (Elsie) Kalchbrenner, Anna (Henry) Weidler, Elsie (John) Miklos, Walter (Catherine) Kalchbrenner, Louise (Charles) Neubauer. Proud aunt of many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation, February 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8550 S. Kedvale Ave., Chicago, IL., 60652. Interment Mount Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Holy Family Villa 1220 Will Cook Rd, Palos Park, IL 60464 appreciated. For info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019