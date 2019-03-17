|
|
Margaret G. Nowak, age 95, a resident of McAuley Manor in Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1923 in Chicago. Margaret is survived by her loving children, John "Jack" (Rita) Nowak, Joan (Robert) Haman and Tom (Anita) Nowak; her cherished grandchildren, Mary Bauer, Ann (Ben) Finbrock, John (fiancé Jessica Gregory) Haman, Jennifer (Brian) Hart, Thomas Nowak, Nicole (Sean) Fitzpatrick and Joe (Zach Pugh) Nowak; her adored great-grandchildren, Daniella Kuchar, Bastian Hart, Sabian Hart, Camryn Brown-Nowak, Riley Fitzpatrick and Irelyn Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, John E. Nowak, and her dear sister, Loretta (the late Chester) Wiencek. Visitation Monday, March 18, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, and Tuesday, March 19, 9:30-10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Rd., Aurora. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019