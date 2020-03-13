|
Margaret Ann Goebelt, 93, of Fishers, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Florida. She was born on February 7, 1927 to Maxmillian and Susanna (Lisching) Keller in Chicago, Illinois.
Marge grew up in Chicago, graduating from Austin High School. She met Arthur Goebelt during WWII while he was serving in the Navy. They were married on April 5, 1945 and lived in Lincolnwood, Illinois for over 60 years. Marge loved to play cards and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed wintering with Art on Marco Island, Florida with the 'snowbirds from the north.'
Marge is survived by her daughters, Linda Thompson, of Mesa, AZ, Diane (Daniel) Burke of Cape Coral, FL and Kim (Paul) Eisterhold, of Fishers; three grandchildren, Rhett (Ellie) Thompson, Dan (Linda) Burke, and Brandy (Adam) Craig; and four great-grandchildren, August and Maverick Thompson, and Piper and Dexter Craig.
Marge was an Aunt and special friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Goebelt; brother, George Keller; and grandson, Travis Thompson.
Services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 10:00 am to the time of service at the funeral home. Rev. Brian D. Derrer will officiate. A private family burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660; or , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020