Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Margaret Grimes
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Margaret Grimes


1927 - 2019
Margaret Grimes Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Grimes, nee Curry, of Westchester, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Bob for 62 yrs; loving mother of Peggy Daly, Patty (Bob) Eisenhart, Susy and Bob (Susan); proud grandmother of Teddy (Sylvi), Bobby (Kristina Zwolfer), Holly, Maggie, Susie (Dominic Lendsey), Maeve, Bobby and Gillian; great-grandmother of Sandy, Declan and Charlie; cherished daughter of the late Bob and Margaret Curry; fond cousin, aunt and friend to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 am from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
