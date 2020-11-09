Margaret H. Kloosterman nee Kocian, WWII Navy Veteran,beloved wife of the late James E. Deacy and the late Arthur Kloosterman; loving mother of Patricia (Thomas) Monahan, James E. (Diane) Deacy and the late John S. Deacy; dear mother-in-law of Diane Deacy; devoted grandmother of Daniel (Kimberly) Monahan, Thomas (Valerie) Monahan, Kevin (Sara) Deacy, Christopher (Kate) Deacy and the late Timothy (Elizabeth) Monahan; cherished great grandmother of Madeline, Sean, Jake, Patrick, Cora, Leah, Reaghan, Owen, Ryan, Lauren, Faith and Emma. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.