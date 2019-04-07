Home

Margaret H. Wills

Margaret H. Wills Obituary
Margaret H. Wills nee Lundin, age 96, of McHenry and formerly of Chicago, at rest April 5, 2019. Loving mother of Daniel (Karen) Wills and Brian (Sheila) Wills, and mother-in-law of Janet Wills. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Cristin, and Jeffrey Wills; great-grandmother of Zachary, Elsie and Madison. Beloved sister of Marion Stanley. Preceded in death by husband Ralph (2003); son, Robert; and 4 brothers. Private services entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. INFO: 815-385-2400.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
