Margaret H. Wills nee Lundin, age 96, of McHenry and formerly of Chicago, at rest April 5, 2019. Loving mother of Daniel (Karen) Wills and Brian (Sheila) Wills, and mother-in-law of Janet Wills. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Cristin, and Jeffrey Wills; great-grandmother of Zachary, Elsie and Madison. Beloved sister of Marion Stanley. Preceded in death by husband Ralph (2003); son, Robert; and 4 brothers. Private services entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. INFO: 815-385-2400.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019