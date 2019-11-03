Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Margaret H. Wojciechowski

Margaret H. Wojciechowski Obituary
Margaret Helen Wojciechowski, 97 of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of the late 1st. Lt. Anthony Wojciechowski. Loving mother of Thomas E. (Donna). Dearest grandmother of Suzanne (Stan) Bowman, Stacy (Bryan) Weinert and James (Rosemarie) Karas. Cherished great grandmother of William, Camden, Graycen, Matthew, Callie, Colbie, Gabriella and Alaina. Memorial visitation Saturday Nov. 9, 1-4 PM, Memorial Service 3 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
