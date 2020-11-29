Margaret H. Wolovick nee Vickar, 99. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Wolovick. Loving mother of David (Margaret) Wolovick and the late Charlene (the late Michael) Valfer. Proud grandmother of Tamara (Steven) Roth, Cary (Alison) Wolovick and Barbara (Eli) Harris, Cherished great grandmother of Leah, Julianna and Hannah. Dear sister of the late Charles (the late Judith) Vickar, the late Sara (the late Morton) Levin, the late Betty Ginsburg Schwartz (the late Charles Ginsburg and the late William Schwartz) the late Lillian "Minnie" (the late Adolph) Perlman, the late Ada Berman Gold (the late Irving Berman and the late Harry Gold) the late Sylvia Leibowitz Rottner (the late Leo Leibowitz and the late Berhard) Rottner). Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., #800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore
or Anti Defamation League, 120 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60603, www.adl.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com