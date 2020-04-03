|
Margaret Hagen, nee Dienhart, age 87; Beloved wife of the late Jack Martin; Loving mother of Suzan (Terry) Athas, Gail Bird, Scott (Vikki) Hagen and Mark (Kerri) Hagen; Dearest grandmother of Dean (Cristy), Shanna (Trent Dickey), Erin, Lauren, Kate, Peter, Nicole, Amanda, Kristin, Jessica, Kimberly (Anthony) Guidara, Timmy and Alissa; Caring Great-grandmother of Alexander, Nicholas, Ryan, Savannah, and Connor; Beloved sister of the late Catherine Dienhart; Fond aunt of Robin (Robert) Jackway and Kurt Hagen. Due to the current health situation, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home. Info: 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2020