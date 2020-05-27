Margaret Hanahan
Margaret (Peg) Hanahan, 88, of Barrington. Passed away peacefully, Sunday May 24, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, late of Barrington. Formerly of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Basking Ridge, New Jersey and Forest Park, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Jack Hanahan for 66 years. Beloved daughter of the late Owen and Mary McGowan. Sister to late William. She is survived by her sister Nancy Hess and her brothers Pat (Ursula) McGowan, Kevin (Audrey) McGowan, and Bobby (Karen) McGowan. She is also survived by children, John (Sherry) Hanahan, Mark (Debbie) Hanahan, Laurene (Bob) St. Germain, Tim (Mary) Hanahan. She is already being missed by her 12 grandchildren Bradley, Stephanie, Daniel, Melissa, Jake, Sean, Nichole, Josh, Joseph, Maggie, Kevin, and Caitlin. Her great grandchildren Killian, Breckin, Jackson, Monika, Keira, Hayden, Lily, Abby, Benjamin, Jameson, Patrick and Declan will be missing her gentle touch. Dozens of niece, nephews and friends will remember her smile and extreme kindness. Peg graduated Trinity High School in 1951. She worked several jobs before starting to raise her children in 1955. She loved her family gatherings and hosted the finest holiday parties imaginable. Peg was and active member of the Catholic church throughout her life and especially enjoyed her 45 years at St. James Church in Arlington Heights. Donations can be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research. A memorial service will be held at another date.



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
