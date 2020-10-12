1/
Margaret Heidenreich
Margaret Heidenreich nee Dressler, beloved wife of the late Daniel R. Heidenreich, loving mother of Connie (Dick) Blaskovich, Jeff (Patt) and Roger ( Cindy); dear grandmother of Eric (Stacy) Blaskovich, Julie (Scott) Moore, Becky (Chris) Neal, Josh (Catie) Heidenreich and Isabella Heidenreich; cherished great-grandmother of 13; also nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a 10:30 a.m. chapel service will be held Thursday. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
10:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
