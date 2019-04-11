|
Margaret Hein, nee Gross, age 92 of Glenview, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E.; loving mother of Margaret (Ken) Nelson, Joseph Hein, Ellen (Paul) Sharpe, Mary (Andy) Houpt and Edward (Colleen) Hein; cherished grandmother of Megan (the late Mike) Welch, Molly (Dan) Harris, Kenny (Abby) Nelson, Joe (Shannon) Hein, Matt (Suzie) Hein, Maggie and Annie Sharpe, Jack, Alec and Maddie Houpt and Eddie Hein; proud great grandmother of eleven; dear sister of Anthony (Gerry) Gross; sister-in-law of Helen Boyle; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Short visitation to be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the benefit of Immaculate Conception School in Haiti and can be sent to St. Francis Xavier Parish 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091 or www.sfxparish.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019