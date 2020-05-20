Margaret I. Rooney
Margaret I. "Meg" Rooney, nee Clarke; Age 57; Devoted wife of the late John Flynn Rooney; Loving mother of Edmund "Ned", Jack, and Daniel; Cherished daughter of James and Maryirene Clarke; Beloved sister of Jim (Sherry), John (Cathy), Maura (Mark) Saas, and the late infant William; Dear daughter-in-law of the late Edmund J. and Mary Rooney; Fond sister-in-law of Edmund III (Anne), Molly (late C. David) Kelly, Ellen (Andrew) Martin, Peter (Virginia), and Timothy (late Jean Prendergast); Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many; All Funeral Services are Private, A live stream of the private family service on Thursday is available by using this link; https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/rooney; and a Memorial Mass, in honor of Meg, will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers, donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302 Skokie IL 60077-3254 or www.LesTurnerALS.org, in honor of John Flynn Rooney, would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Clarke/Rooney familys. May God bless all of you during this difficult time.
Rick Murray
Friend
