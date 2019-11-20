Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Irene Burrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Irene Burrell Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Irene Burrell (nee Wachdorf), age 84 of Palatine, IL passed on to heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northwest Comuunity Hospital. She is survived by her son Jay (Barbara) Burrell of Barrington, IL and her daughter Lisa (Michael) Sexton of Fort Mill, SC, as well as her grandson's Christopher and Jonathan Burrell. Marge was married to Robert "Bob" Burrell from 1954 to his death in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward, and her sister Rose. She will lovingly be remembered by her sister Barbara Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and good friends. Marge loved her family, friends, slot machines, and Bingo. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-09:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -