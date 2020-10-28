(nee Fitzgerald). Age 86. Beloved wife to the late Robert D. Gombas. Devoted mother of Robert (Mary Jo), late Michael, Jeanne (Kevin) Dimick, Kathleen (Richard) Geary, Jennifer, Jim (Julie), Mary (Steve) Disse, and Christopher (Martina) Gombas. Proud grandmother of Reenie, Katie, Ian, Lynn, Allie, Connie, Paddy, Rita, Marty, Jack, Sam, Andrew, Lucy, Sally, Charlie, Nils, Finn, and Greta. Loving sister of Patrick (Maureen) Fitzgerald, the late Jack (Lee) Fitzgerald, late Jim (late Jan) Fitzgerald. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 11:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Peg's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878