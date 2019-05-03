|
Margaret J. "Peggy" Hiltz (nee Smith), age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL resident since 1954, formerly of Lisle, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 29, 1936 in Belmont, IL (now Downers Grove). Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019