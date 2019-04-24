Home

Margaret J. King Obituary
Margaret J. King nee Jacobson; beloved wife of the late James P.; loving mother of Michael, Susan (Mike) Huber, Steven (Myung Joo), Joseph and the late Timothy; cherished grandmother of Jessica, Sean, Michelle and Christopher; fond aunt to many; Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Mass 10 AM at St. Pascal Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
