Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
Margaret Minota
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Minota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Minota


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Minota Obituary
Margaret J. Minota (née Sokolowski), age 87, late of South Holland, formerly of West Pullman and Avondale. Beloved wife of Thomas S. Minota Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas S. (Linda) Minota III, Catherine Minota, and Susan (Kevin) Robey; Proud grandma / nana of Timothy (Lauren) McEniff Jr., Brooke (Jared) Gierke, Meredith McEniff, Dale Robey, and Mallory Robey. Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m., until the time of prayers at 10:45 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland to Christ Our Savior Church Mass, 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 841-2300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -