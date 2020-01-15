|
Margaret J. Minota (née Sokolowski), age 87, late of South Holland, formerly of West Pullman and Avondale. Beloved wife of Thomas S. Minota Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas S. (Linda) Minota III, Catherine Minota, and Susan (Kevin) Robey; Proud grandma / nana of Timothy (Lauren) McEniff Jr., Brooke (Jared) Gierke, Meredith McEniff, Dale Robey, and Mallory Robey. Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m., until the time of prayers at 10:45 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland to Christ Our Savior Church Mass, 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 841-2300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020