Margaret J. "Peggy" Mulcahy

Margaret J. "Peggy" Mulcahy Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" J. (nee Christie) Mulcahy, age 80, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William "Bill" Mulcahy; devoted daughter to the late Robert and Marie Christie; cherished sister to Arlene (the late Bill) Norton-White, Don (Janet) Christie, Norma (Richard) Cason, the late Loretta (the late Don) Hoessler, the late Dora (the late Fritz) Schneider and the late Bob Christie. Beloved aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend to many in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 2019 from 5-9 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Rd.; Chicago, IL 60655). Visitation will resume at the funeral home with prayers at 9:00 am going directly to St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 W. 111th St.; Chicago, IL 60655) for 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
