Margaret "Peggy" J. (nee Christie) Mulcahy, age 80, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William "Bill" Mulcahy; devoted daughter to the late Robert and Marie Christie; cherished sister to Arlene (the late Bill) Norton-White, Don (Janet) Christie, Norma (Richard) Cason, the late Loretta (the late Don) Hoessler, the late Dora (the late Fritz) Schneider and the late Bob Christie. Beloved aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend to many in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14 2019 from 5-9 pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home (10727 S. Pulaski Rd.; Chicago, IL 60655). Visitation will resume at the funeral home with prayers at 9:00 am going directly to St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 W. 111th St.; Chicago, IL 60655) for 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019