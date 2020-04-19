|
Margaret J. Neiweem nee Beck, age 93, of LaGrange Park. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Bern (Deby), John (Annette), Peggy Jean, the late Jane Ann and the late Mark (Sally), cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jessica, Mark, Eric, Charlie and Kyle, dear sister of the late William, Helen, Mary, Rita, Virginia and Jane, fond aunt to dozens of nieces and nephews. Margaret was born and raised in her cherished Cincinnati and was a longtime resident of Wheeling and LaGrange Park, IL . Private Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Memorials to the Peggy Jean Neiweem Fund c/o John Neiweem, Legal Guardian, 1825 San Trovaso, Venice, FL 34285. Arrangements by: Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, Brookfield. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: (708) 485-0214.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020