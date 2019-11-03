|
|
Margaret "Marge" J. Porcelli, nee Accetturo, beloved wife of the late Charles C. Porcelli; devoted mother of Charles J. Porcelli, Margo Porcelli and Christine (Anthony) Gennett; loving grandma of Chuckie, Marla, Dana, Lauren, Samantha, Mia, Joey, Deanna and Anthony; loving, devoted companion of James "Jimmy" McCarthy; dear sister of the late Annette Skelly and dear aunt of many. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago, IL. to St. Giles Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019