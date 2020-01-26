|
Margaret J. "Peggy" Stanton (neé O'Neill) 74 formerly of Edison Park; beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of Sean (Dr. Emily) Stanton, Erin (Blair) Dillon, and Caitlin (Jeff) Haile; cherished grandmother of Will, Teddy, Kaitlyn, and Kyle; dear sister of Mary Jo (the late Jerry) Callahan, Judy O'Neill, Mark (the late Agnes) O'Neill, Don (Julie) (the late Marcia) O'Neill, and John (Sharon) O'Neill; and treasured aunt of many. Memorial services 11AM Saturday February 1, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. Visitation from 4PM until 9PM Friday and from 10AM until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy or the American Diabetes Association, are appreciated. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020