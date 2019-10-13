Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Funeral Home - North Chicago
313 10th Street
North Chicago, IL 60064
(847) 473-3966
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4200 N. Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4200 N. Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wyszomirski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Wyszomirski


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Wyszomirski Obituary
Margaret J. Wyszomirski( nee Camara), 93, of Third Lake, IL., formerly Chicago IL., was born into eternal life on October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on June 15, 1926 in the village of Haro, Spain, that remained always first in her heart, and to which she returned many times over the years. She led a full and active life: mother, wife and a participant in many organizations, but one in particular stands out, the International Women Associates. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son Stanley (Christine), daughter-in-law Isidra, grandchildren Katrina, Michelle, Thomas and Tesia, and great grandchildren Jackson and McLaren Rose. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Stanley, a son Charles and her brothers Juan Mari and Celso. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday,

October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4200 N. Sheridan Rd, Chicago IL 60613. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass beginning at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the International Women Associates. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. 847-473-3966. Please sign our guestbook: bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now