|
|
Margaret J. Wyszomirski( nee Camara), 93, of Third Lake, IL., formerly Chicago IL., was born into eternal life on October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on June 15, 1926 in the village of Haro, Spain, that remained always first in her heart, and to which she returned many times over the years. She led a full and active life: mother, wife and a participant in many organizations, but one in particular stands out, the International Women Associates. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son Stanley (Christine), daughter-in-law Isidra, grandchildren Katrina, Michelle, Thomas and Tesia, and great grandchildren Jackson and McLaren Rose. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Stanley, a son Charles and her brothers Juan Mari and Celso. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday,
October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4200 N. Sheridan Rd, Chicago IL 60613. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass beginning at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the International Women Associates. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. 847-473-3966. Please sign our guestbook: bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019