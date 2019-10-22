|
Margaret Jane Carroll, age 89, beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Paul, Nancy (Jeff) Bedore, and Linda (Greg) Young; cherished grandma of Paul (Morgan) Carroll, William Carroll, Aaron (Elizabeth) Bedore, Grace Bedore, Garrett, Owen, Daniel, Tess Young, and the late Courtney Carroll; proud great-grandma of Juliette and Landry Carroll, and Ezekiel Bedore. Lying-in-State Wednesday, October23, from 9:30 am until time of Mass, 10:30 am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago. Interment private. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019