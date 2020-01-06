Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
Margaret Jean Galuppo (Wise), 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Galuppo; loving mother of Patricia (Dale) Anderson, Thomas P., Jr. (Gail), Peter (Dorothy) and David; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Matthew and Grace Anderson; Daniel, Hailey and Tomas; and Maria, Anna, Joseph and Mitchell Galuppo; dear sister of Marian ( the late Robert) Yurk. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookdale Hospice, 3701 Algonquin Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
