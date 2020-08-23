Maggie, 62, died March 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Patricia (Arns) Walter, and her brother Richard. Maggie is survived by Silvio and her siblings: Sr. Patricia OP, Thomas (Roberta), Rita, Kenneth (Felicia), Edward (Arlin), Lawrence, Veronica, Eileen (Gregg) and Kevin (Andrea). She was Aunt Maggie to numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and a dear friend and cousin to many. Her love for others, and willingness to help, was her center. Maggie also loved dogs, including her beloved Gordo, and sports. She was an excellent volleyball and softball athlete, and following the Cubs and Blackhawks brought her great joy. May her memory be a blessing for all of us. Maggie's Celebration of Life will be held on August 26th, with a 10 a.m. Memorial Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, Elk Grove Village, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Regina Dominican High School (https://rdhs.org/donate/
) and note in Memory of Maggie Walter, Class of '76.