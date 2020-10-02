Margaret K. "Peggy" Callahan, nee Newton; Adored wife of the late, great, Gerald "Jerry"; Beautiful and loving mother of Kathryn (Ed) Donnelly, Lori (Sean) Cassidy, Elizabeth (Frank) Maciasz, Courtney (Jeff) Wexler, Jennifer (Joe) Cook, and Michael (Jenny); Proud grandma of all her Little Darlings: Eddie, Grace, Kaitlyn, Emma, Reese, Colin, Ella, Liam, Ava, Isla, Scarlett, Callie, Courtney, Quinn, Isabel, Jerry, Luke, Brendan, and Billy; Devoted daughter of the late Catherine, nee O'Connor, and James Michael Newton; Kind sister of Diane (Tom) Kane, the late Tim (Jane) Newton, and the late Michael (Sue McCarthy) Newton; Dear sister-in-law of the late Jack (Nancy), Gene (Kay), the late Bill (Pat), Jim (Katee), and Kathy (Phil) Mikaitis; Fun-loving aunt and cousin to many; Generous and loyal friend to all who were lucky enough to know her; Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park; Funeral Mass is Private; For those who would like to view the Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/callahan
; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Danny Did Foundation, www.dannydid.org
or Misericordia, www.misericordia.org
would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com