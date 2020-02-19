Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Margaret "Meg" Kelly

Margaret "Meg" Kelly Obituary
Margaret " Meg" Kelly 65 of Norwood Park. At rest Friday, February 14th . Beloved wife of George, Loving mother of Debbie (Chris) Panagakos. Beloved daughter of the late Tom and Alyce Kearney. Cherished grandmother of A.J. and Ella. Dear sister of Fay (Brian) Darby, Cathy (Ed) Benfield and Mary Kearney. Fond aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Visitation Friday, Feb 21st from 3 to 8 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Friday 7:30 P.M. Interment Private, All Saints Cemetery. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
