Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Church
1012 Lake Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Margaret Ketterer Obituary
Margaret Ketterer, age 70, of Evanston, IL. Passed away in peace surrounded by her loving family. Former 2nd Vice President at the Northern Trust Company and Supervisor at Fiserv, Chicago. Beloved wife of Greg Lisinski. Loving mother of Joel Lisinski, Patrick Lisinski, and Cecelia (Greg) Walter. Dear sister of Marian Ketterer, the late Kathleen Machi, and Paul Ketterer.She is also survived by a large and loving family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 1012 Lake Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Donations may be made in her name to two charities that were very near and dear to Margaret: The St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary Church in Evanston and Kolbe House Prisons Ministry, 2334 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
