Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Labiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Labiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. Labiak Obituary
Margaret Labiak, (Nee Steiner), 91, of Bartlett, Beloved wife of 70 years to Leonard; loving mom of Jim and Bill (Mabel); dear daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Steiner (Nee Pete); caring sister of Rita (Walter) Baker and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Margaret enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of Mass 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, 801 Carillon Dr, Bartlett. Internment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a . 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now