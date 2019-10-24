|
|
Margaret Labiak, (Nee Steiner), 91, of Bartlett, Beloved wife of 70 years to Leonard; loving mom of Jim and Bill (Mabel); dear daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Steiner (Nee Pete); caring sister of Rita (Walter) Baker and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Margaret enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of Mass 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks, 801 Carillon Dr, Bartlett. Internment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a . 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019