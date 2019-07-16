Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters
Northbrook, IL
View Map
1937 - 2019
Margaret L. Miller Obituary
Miller,Margaret L. age 81, of Northbrook, beloved wife of the late Fritz K.Loving mom of Jeffrey K.(Kim), David M. (Gina) and Gary D.(Inga) Miller and Kristen (Timm) Carsello. Devoted and loved grandmother of Carl, Grant and Dean Miller , Samantha, Jackson and Brecken Carsello and John and Nicholas Miles. Dear sister of Fred(Liz) and Richard (Jane) Lafnitzegger. Visitation Friday, July 19th at St. Norbert Church,1809 Walters, Northbrook from 4 to 8 pm and Saturday July 20th, 9:30am until time of Mass at 10:30am, interment All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Fl. NY,NY 10001 or www.psp.org. Funeral info:John E. Maloney FH 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
