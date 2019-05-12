Home

Margaret L. Murphy (nee O'Malley) age 89; Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Murphy for 66 years; Loving mother of Mary Jane (Bill) Peterman, Frank (Peggy), Marty (Donna), Eileen (Mike) O'Shea, Maureen (Joe) Meno, Patrick (Maureen), Tim (Kathy), Mike (Noreen), John, Margie (Joe) Leahy, the late baby Monica Rose, Tom (Mary Beth) and Brian (Marie); Proud grandmother of 30 and great-grandmother of 13; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews and a friend to many; Visitation Monday, May 13th, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, would be most appreciated. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
