It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, Margaret L. (Garcia) Steinz 71 of Chicago, formerly of Peru, on April 30,2020 in Chicago. Over 5 decades, spreading across the State of Illinois and beyond, Margaret dedicated her professional life to a passionate belief that education leaves an indelible mark and must be done with selfless character. She always had a positive impact on whoever she may have encountered with her infectious smile, wit, knowledge, selflessness, dedication, and compassion through strength and perseverance. Please visit www.ptakfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.