Margaret L. Steinz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, Margaret L. (Garcia) Steinz 71 of Chicago, formerly of Peru, on April 30,2020 in Chicago. Over 5 decades, spreading across the State of Illinois and beyond, Margaret dedicated her professional life to a passionate belief that education leaves an indelible mark and must be done with selfless character. She always had a positive impact on whoever she may have encountered with her infectious smile, wit, knowledge, selflessness, dedication, and compassion through strength and perseverance. Please visit www.ptakfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved