Sacred Heart Church
8245 W 111th St
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Margaret Lawlor Obituary
Age 73

Proud daughter of the late David and Margaret (nee White) Lawlor. Loving sister of Jack (Charlene) Lawlor of Ashburn, VA, Maureen (David) Lai, and Mel (Al) Knight, of Corrales, NM. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Loved to travel, especially to Ireland, and worked as an Executive Assistant her entire career.

Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL 60465, until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
