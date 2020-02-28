|
Age 73
Proud daughter of the late David and Margaret (nee White) Lawlor. Loving sister of Jack (Charlene) Lawlor of Ashburn, VA, Maureen (David) Lai, and Mel (Al) Knight, of Corrales, NM. Fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Loved to travel, especially to Ireland, and worked as an Executive Assistant her entire career.
Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL 60465, until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
