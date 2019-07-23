Margaret ":Lois" Fraley-Young joined her heavenly family on July 18th, 2019 at 7:38 am.



She was born to Robert & Ackey Dean Fraley on March 1st, 1938 in Beckley, WV



Lois as she liked to be called, was very proud of her WV roots & enjoyed visiting as often as possible. Lois graduated from Clear Fork High School in Colcord WV in 1956 & was very active in many clubs & organizations. She was an active member of the Colcord Presbyterian Church Choir. She loved to sing "Country Roads" as loud as she could. .



Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.. Lois was well known for her down home southern cooking especially her famous peanut butter fudge & fried chicken and for her talent for arranging flowers. She helped the local flower shops in Alabama with special arrnagements and also did the flowers for many of her grandchildrens' weddings. Lois was Elvis Presley's #1 fan. and was so proud of her elaborate collection of porcelian dolls, ornate bells, and decorative tea pots. She loved to shop and never left the house without her hair perfect, outift coordinated with matching jewelry and her famous lipstick. Grandma Lois will always be known by her grandchildren as " the grandma with the lipstick".



On Sept 15th, 2006 she married Clyde Winston Young who has preceded her in death. Along with her parents, 2 sons: Denver Lee Barker Jr & David Wayne Young, brothers Randolph Fraley, Ishmael Fraley & Dariel Fraley, 2 sisters: Madge Robinson & Wilma Saunders



She is survived by her brother Roger Dean Fraley of Dorothy, WV; children Theresa Lynndell Middleton(Greg) of Richland, IN; Robert Lorne Barker(Candace) of Lawrenceburg, TN; Wanda Elain Robinson(Tommie) Decatur, AL; Linda Sue Young of Winthrop Harbor, IL, 15 grandkids, 33 great grandkids, 5 great great grandkids. Several nieces & nephews and too many friends to mention.



Services will held at Moss Service Funeral Home



1901 2nd Ave NW



Cullman Al 35055



Service times are:



Visitation Friday July 26th 5 pm-8 pm



Visitation Saturday July 27th 11 am-1 pm



Service at 1pm



Burial at Emeus Cemetery in Logan Al



Family has requested



Expressions of Sympathy may be made to:



Colcord Presbyterian Church



P. O. Box 227



Dorothy WV 25060



ATT: Gary Anderson



In memo section



In memory of Lois Fraley-Young



Guest registry stand fund Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019