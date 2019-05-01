|
|
Margaret Louise "Peggy" Murphy, nee O'Connor, 82. Beloved wife of the late Martin R. Murphy. Adored mother of Deirdre (Angelica Dawn) Murphy, Martin Jr. (Dale Pearsall) Murphy, Colleen (Christopher) Garlington and Siobhan (Douglas Killings) Murphy. Loving foster mother of Daniel (Bertha Arias) Alvarado and the late Ruben Alvarado. Dear grandmother to Marya, Sarah, Aislinn, Megan, Connor, Martin, and Liam. Sister of Patricia Loveless, Anne Williams, Kathleen Guyett and the late Jeri O'Connor. Former public health nurse for the City of Chicago and nurse with the Illinois Department of Crippled Children. Peggy never did a damn thing she didn't want to, except have cancer. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, Friday, May 3rd, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Interment Saturday, May 4th, 11 AM Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019