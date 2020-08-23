Margaret Lucia Vena nee Ori, 84, of Highland Park Il, formerly of Cadagnolo, Modena, Italy, passed away on August 12, 2020. Daughter of Irma (Morandi) and Alfonso Ori; loving wife to Frank; exceptional mother to Mary Ann (Jerry) Pedersen, William (Tanya Nizzi); loving Nonna to Francesca, Peter, Vittoria, William Jr.; cherished sorella to Renza (Lido) Santi; adoring Zia to Barbara(Umberto) Davoli and Alfonso Santi; caring Prozia to Giacomo and Margarita. Cugina and amica to so many in Pievepelago, Modena, Erbe and Calabria Italy.
Margaret was a proud Italian, Catholic woman who immigrated from Italy in 1959. She was a 35 year volunteer at Highland Park Hospital, member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, the Women's Board of Catholic Charities, Lake County Services, the Immaculate Conception Women's Guild, the Modenese Society, the Highland Park Women's Club and the Sacred Heart Guild of St. James Parish.
For the past 21 years Marge and Frank enjoyed the life of snowbirds in Jupiter, Florida. Marge became a passionate gamer playing Bingo, mastering dominoes (kibosh) and tile Rummy. She will be missed by many friends.
A funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Parish in Highland Park was held on Friday, August 14, 2020. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Parish, in Highland Park, IL., Catholic Charities of Lake County or Margaret's family church of Monticello, in Pievepelago, Italy. If you wish to contribute to Monticello please forward the contribution directly to the family. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com