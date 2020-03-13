Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map

Margaret M. Baltazar

Margaret M. Baltazar Obituary
Margaret M. Baltazar (nee Murphy) acquired her angel wings on March 10, 2020. Devoted wife of Robert H. Baltazar. Loving mother of Deborah J. Hesles (Rick), Robert A. Baltazar (Cheryl) and Michael L. Baltazar. Cherished Grandmother of Ricky, Ashley, Carly, Bridget and the late Adam. Sister to Dorothy (Joe) Lopez, Catherine Bolzinger (the late Paul), Joseph Murphy and the late William Murphy, the late Mary Dimenza, the late Sam Dimenza, the late Phil Dimenza and the late Josephine Bilek (the late Lawrence). Sister-in-law to the late Marshall Baltazar, the late Edward Baltazar, Joseph Baltazar (Marge), Frank Baltazar (the late Helen), Lawrence Baltazar, Anthony Baltazar, Arthur Baltazar (Carolyn), Bertha Bochenczak (Wally) and William Baltazar (Chris). Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Interment Private. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
