Margaret M. Basile
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Basile, nee O'Neil, age 80, at rest June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Frank M. Basile; loving mother of James (Karen) Basile, Megan Basile, and Nora Basile-Cahue; dearest grandmother of Alexis Mazmanian, Stephanie Basile, Michael, Christopher, and Ryann Cahue; proud great-grandmother of Frankee LeMay; fond sister of Stephen (late Dorothea) O'Neil and Patricia (late Jerome) Kerrigan; and cherished aunt of 6 nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Margaret's name to a charity of the donor's choice. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved