Margaret M. Basile, nee O'Neil, age 80, at rest June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Frank M. Basile; loving mother of James (Karen) Basile, Megan Basile, and Nora Basile-Cahue; dearest grandmother of Alexis Mazmanian, Stephanie Basile, Michael, Christopher, and Ryann Cahue; proud great-grandmother of Frankee LeMay; fond sister of Stephen (late Dorothea) O'Neil and Patricia (late Jerome) Kerrigan; and cherished aunt of 6 nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Margaret's name to a charity of the donor's choice. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.