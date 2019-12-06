|
|
Margaret M. Burke (nee: Kennedy), formerly of Skokie, Illinois, passed away peacefully in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on November 30, 2019. Margaret was born in Dublin, Ireland to Winifred and Thomas Kennedy. She immigrated to the United States settling Chicago, Illinois in 1955 where she ultimately met and married Robert "Bob" Burke an Irishman from Co. Offaly, Ireland, on June 11, 1960. There were married 45 years until his death in 2005. Together Margaret and Bob raised their three children Patrick, Bob, and Anita in Skokie, Illinois. Margaret was a woman of great faith and a parishioner of St Lambert Church in Skokie for over 50 years. She was a devoted mother and led life with a perfect balance of common sense and an amazing sense of humor. She loved to take vacations and traveled often back to her homeland of Ireland over the years. Margaret's greatest happiness was spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children Patrick (Peggy), Bob (Meredith), and Anita. And her grandchildren James, Kathryn, Celia, and Michael; her siblings Patrick (Theresa), Maureen (the late Mick), Freda, Liam (Marie) and Thomas (Helen). She was proceeded in death by her husband, brothers Michael (the late Rosaleen) and William and her sister Kathleen. A funeral service will be held in Dublin, Ireland and Margaret will be laid to rest at Glasnevin Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Margaret's memory in Chicago at a later date. Memorial tributes to the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox, Chicago, IL 60630 or St. Patrick Fathers, 8422 W. Windsor Ave., Chicago, IL 60656. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. Sign guestbook and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019