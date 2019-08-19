|
|
Margaret M. "Peggy" Cariola nee Kennedy beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Cariola; loving mother of Laura (Peter) Holland, Joseph (Maureen) Cariola, Kathy (Kevin) Zurawski, Peter (Michael Jones) Cariola and Jennifer Cariola; dearest grandmother of Erin, Theresa, Daniel, Matthew, Brian, Michael, Joseph, Claire and Emma; devoted sister of Daniel (Mary) Kennedy, Colleen (Thomas) Scully and the late Barbara (Jim) Lusk and Patricia Muentzer; dear sister-in-law of Ralph Muentzer; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-6 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019