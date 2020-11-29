1/
Margaret M. Congreve
Margaret M. Congreve, age 88, beloved wife of the late Robert Congreve; loving mother of Sandra (Steve Livingston), Tom (Kathy), Dan and the late Laura Congreve; cherished grandma of Matthew and Justin Congreve; dear sister of the late Tom (Christie) Neilson; fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday 10:30 A.M. until time of Service at 12 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W.) Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Fairmount Willow-Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
1
Service
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
