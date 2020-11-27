1/1
Margaret M. Considine
(nee Deane) Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Barbara, William Jr. (Jeannette), Mary (David) Teresi, Michael, and the late Joan; fond grandmother of 13; great grandmother of 17; great great grandmother of 7; dear sister of the late Michael V. Deane; dearest daughter of the late Michael and Anna (nee Gaughan); beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago on Sunday, November 29 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Clement Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls are appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please sign the guest book online. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
NOV
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
November 24, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Margaret Considine.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
