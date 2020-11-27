(nee Deane) Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Barbara, William Jr. (Jeannette), Mary (David) Teresi, Michael, and the late Joan; fond grandmother of 13; great grandmother of 17; great great grandmother of 7; dear sister of the late Michael V. Deane; dearest daughter of the late Michael and Anna (nee Gaughan); beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago on Sunday, November 29 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Clement Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
are appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please sign the guest book online. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com